Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Resverlogix Company Profile

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

