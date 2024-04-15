REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 926,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,047 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in REV Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in REV Group by 441.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:REVG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 681,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,808. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.70.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

