Reviewing IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) & FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and FitLife Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $36.15 million 0.23 -$7.04 million ($0.47) -1.34 FitLife Brands $52.70 million 2.46 $5.30 million $1.08 26.12

Profitability

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares IM Cannabis and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -16.42% -44.25% -16.48% FitLife Brands 10.05% 27.17% 14.23%

Risk and Volatility

IM Cannabis has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IM Cannabis and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FitLife Brands beats IM Cannabis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands. The company serves medical patients. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

