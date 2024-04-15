Richard Hutton Sells 18,005 Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.91), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($628,500.06).

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 2,798.01 ($35.41) on Monday. Greggs plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,244 ($28.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($36.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,992.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,783.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,606.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Greggs’s payout ratio is presently 4,460.43%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.67) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greggs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,075 ($38.92).

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

