Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,790,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 13,550,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,599 shares of company stock worth $194,030. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.08. 4,798,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 625.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

