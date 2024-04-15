ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.11

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 42450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.
ROHM Stock Down 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
ROHM Company Profile
ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.
