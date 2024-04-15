Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Down to $66.78

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.78, but opened at $65.14. Root shares last traded at $68.07, with a volume of 73,633 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 73.62% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 218,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Root by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Root by 229,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

