Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roth Ch Acquisition V stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,683. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

