RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Lowered by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of RTX by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 31,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 426,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

