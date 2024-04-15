RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Decreased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,319 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $101.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

