Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading Down 7.7%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 108,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 157,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$17.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 40.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About Sable Resources

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

