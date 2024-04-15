Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $604.00 at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $565.00 to $604.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.84.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $575.86. 125,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. Saia has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $572.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Saia’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Saia by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

