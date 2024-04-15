Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Short Interest Up 36.9% in March

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,870,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SBH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sally Beauty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Stock Down 3.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 421,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.