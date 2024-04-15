Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,010. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0946201 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,800 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$49,826.40. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

