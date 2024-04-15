Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6.85 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $6,860.33 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.51 or 0.04897674 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00057486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00020360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003495 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,715,820,403 coins and its circulating supply is 1,695,190,980 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

