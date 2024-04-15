SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Decreased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $310,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after buying an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $92,725,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $201.84 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

