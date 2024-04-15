Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Up 0.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $63.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Schlumberger traded as high as $52.91 and last traded at $52.42. 2,466,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,204,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

