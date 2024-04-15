Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Purchased by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 30,566 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.24. 393,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,032. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

