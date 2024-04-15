Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 580,845 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.98. The stock had a trading volume of 512,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.