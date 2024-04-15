Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,898,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

