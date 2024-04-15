Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.40. 342,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

