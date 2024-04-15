Scotiabank Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $45.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Marathon Oil by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 221,388 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 849,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.