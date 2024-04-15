Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.58

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.58 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.64 ($0.06), with a volume of 5187674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).
Seeing Machines Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £193.02 million, a PE ratio of -485.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 2.72.
About Seeing Machines
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
