Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SIGIP opened at $18.68 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $19.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

