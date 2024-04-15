Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.99

Shares of Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.97.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

