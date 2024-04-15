Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,264 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $378.40. The stock had a trading volume of 749,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

