Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 203.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.94. The stock had a trading volume of 547,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

