Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 266 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $8.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.91. The company had a trading volume of 69,595,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,840,031. The firm has a market cap of $518.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.83 and a 200 day moving average of $214.30.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

