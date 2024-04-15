Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,151,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,683. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

