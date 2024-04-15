Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 149.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,516 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $279,977,000 after buying an additional 102,466 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 647,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after buying an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,981,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,503,224. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

