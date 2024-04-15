Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $500.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,750. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $507.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.22.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.00.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

