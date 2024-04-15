Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,551,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125,668 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $4,814,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $155.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

