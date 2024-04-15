Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 977 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 132.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

