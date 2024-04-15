Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.91.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $459.43. 1,007,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,759. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.15. The firm has a market cap of $428.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

