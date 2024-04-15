Shentu (CTK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.32 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $95.45 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shentu has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 133,254,928 coins and its circulating supply is 133,260,610 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

