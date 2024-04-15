Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHLS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.06.

SHLS opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

