Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Loop Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.47. 2,414,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,454,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

