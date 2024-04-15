Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their underweight rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $63.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.86 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.