Short Interest in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Decreases By 9.9%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 393,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADUS

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 40.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,753,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $97.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.97. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.