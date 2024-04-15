Short Interest in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Decreases By 9.9%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 393,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $97.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.97. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
