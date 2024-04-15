Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Increases By 33.5%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

ADSEW stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 252.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,166 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

