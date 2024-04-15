Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Drops By 13.3%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 545,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,178. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.66. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,002,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,063,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,975,370.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,002,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,063,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,975,370.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,910.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 978,585 shares of company stock valued at $80,315,632. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Agilysys by 159.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agilysys by 2,224.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 333.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 156,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

