Short Interest in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Declines By 17.2%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,419,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,877. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 170,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AKRO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

