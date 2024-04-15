Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Rises By 31.0%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,100 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.3 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $85.36.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.