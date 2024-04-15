Short Interest in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Grows By 9.0%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Astronics stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 53,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,666. Astronics has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $578.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $195.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.35 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Astronics will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $44,533.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $125,351.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $228,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 330,858 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

ATRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Astronics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

