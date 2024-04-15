Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Drops By 9.4%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

Shares of BDOUY stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.36. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

