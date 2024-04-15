Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Drops By 10.0%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Stock Down 2.0 %

BNTGY opened at $16.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

