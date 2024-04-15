Short Interest in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Declines By 9.2%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bright Green by 336.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,520 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bright Green by 1,537.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,594,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,436,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Green by 303.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 669,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bright Green by 83.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 577,013 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bright Green by 331.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 412,418 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Bright Green Price Performance

Shares of Bright Green stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. 299,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Bright Green has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.