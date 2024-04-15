Short Interest in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Increases By 10.3%

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,529 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,904,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,651,000 after acquiring an additional 448,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,831,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,766,000 after acquiring an additional 497,297 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,066,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,237,000 after purchasing an additional 55,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.5 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.03%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

See Also

