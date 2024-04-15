Short Interest in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Grows By 29.3%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 978,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRC traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,813. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. California Resources has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Read Our Latest Report on California Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.