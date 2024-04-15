Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Drops By 9.7%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 20,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $33.37. 395,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,805. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $930,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,703,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 91.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.